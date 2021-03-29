SAVAGE TWEETS:

“Worst defense lawyer I’ve ever seen in CHAUVIN trial! ALL WRONG. he should have acknowledged that the ROGUE COP killed GEORGE FLOYD; THAT HE MADE A MISTAKE IN THE HEAT OF THE ARREST. HE SHOULD BE FOUND GUILTY. THEN PUT ANTIFA ON TRIAL & THEIR DONORS” 8:46 AM · Mar 29, 2021·Twitter Web App

“The scared cop had NO JUSTIFICATION to choke FLOYD TO DEATH; he was handcuffed, subdued and begging for his life” 8:54 AM · Mar 29, 2021·Twitter Web App

Fox News LIVE UPDATES:

The murder trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged with the death of George Floyd, is set to begin today. Floyd, a Black man, died after Chauvin appeared on video pressing his knee to the man’s neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 last year. The medical examiner ruled the manner of death a homicide – although he also said he found a “pretty high” level of fentanyl in his system.

The case quickly prompted nationwide protests over racial justice and left-wing calls to “defund the police,” and more protests in October after Chauvin was released on $1 million bond. Chauvin, 44, spent 19 years with the Minneapolis Police Department and racked up multiple medals for bravery as well as 17 civilian complaints against him.

