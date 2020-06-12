National Review:

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, could receive a $1 million pension even if he is ultimately convicted.

Chauvin, 44, can legally file for pension benefits once he turns 50, the Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association said.

“Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits,” a spokeswoman told CNN. “Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.”

Chauvin could begin receiving pension payments of around $50,000 per year at age 55. Chauvin’s attorney declined CNN’s request for comment.

Video of the death of Floyd, an African American man arrested by Chauvin and three other officers, showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes during the arrest. The killing sparked massive demonstrations against racism and police brutality that have spread from Minneapolis to major American cities, sometimes leading to rioting and looting.

One of the other officers who arrested Floyd would also be eligible to receive pension benefits, while the remaining two were in training on the force.

Read more at The National Review