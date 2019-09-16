86 tigers rescued from infamous temple in Thailand have died, local media report

Fox News

Over half of the 147 tigers confiscated from the Tiger Temple – a tourist attraction where visitors could take selfies with the big cats – have died in captivity within the last three years, local media reported. The Wat Pha Luang Ta Bua or Tiger Temple, located west of Bangkok, promoted itself as a wildlife sanctuary that charged visitors admission to interact with the animals. However, just three years ago, the government removed 147 tigers after the site was linked to wildlife trafficking. Rescuers took the tigers to two state-run sanctuaries where many were found to be at risk of contracting canine distemper virus, Sky News reported. “When we took the tigers in, we noted that they had no immune system due to inbreeding,” the deputy director-general, Prakit Vongsrivattanakul of Thailand’s department of national parks, wildlife and plant conservation (DNP), told the state-owned broadcaster MCOT. “We treated them as symptoms came up,” he added. Prakit didn’t give a number for exactly how many of the tigers have perished, although Thai PBS reported the numbers to be 86 out of the 147 confiscated animals, most of which were of the Siberian breed.

