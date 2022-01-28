BREITBART:

President Joe Biden spoke with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Thursday to discuss their ongoing tensions with Russia.

According to a White House readout of the call, Biden said the United States and allies would respond if Russia further invaded Ukrainian territory and would continue to look for ways to assist the country.

Biden said that the evacuation of family members of American diplomatic personnel should not be seen as a sign that the United States was not committed to the safety and security of Ukraine.

Zelensky confirmed the call on social media, thanking Biden for the support.

Had a long phone conversation with @POTUS. Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President @JoeBiden for the ongoing military assistance. Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed. pic.twitter.com/pAsQLYAuig — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 27, 2022

“Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future,” he wrote, noting he thanked Biden for sending military assistance to Ukraine.

“Possibilities for financial support to Ukraine were also discussed,” he added.

Ukrainians were surprised by Biden’s comments that it was likely that Putin would invade their country.

MORE FROM BREITBART