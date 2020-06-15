The Kansas City Star:

Her family says: “… was on way to work, didn’t carry gun”

Hannah Fizer was driving to her job at an Eagle Stop convenience store in Sedalia when she was pulled over by a Pettis County sheriff’s deputy about 10 p.m. Saturday.

The 25-year-old had recently been promoted to assistant manager, her family said, and she was working the night shift that evening.

During traffic stop, the deputy shot and killed Fizer.

It was unclear Sunday if Fizer had a gun, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol, which is investigating the shooting at the request of the Pettis County Sheriff. The patrol has said the deputy pulled Fizer over near U.S. 50 and Winchester Drive, and that Fizer “refused to identify herself, stated she was armed & verbally threatened to shoot the deputy.”



