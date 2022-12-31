KTLA.com

A veteran with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon by a career criminal who later died following a chase with law enforcement, officials said. The deputy was identified as 32-year-old Isaiah Cordero who had been with the sheriff’s department since 2014. “He was a jokester around the station and all of our deputies considered him their little brother,” said Sheriff Chad Bianco. During a press conference Thursday night, authorities identified Cordero’s killer as William Shae McKay, 44, whose last known address was in San Bernardino County. McKay had an “extensive criminal history” and “violent past” including charges of kidnapping, robbery and multiple assaults, including the stabbing of a California Highway Patrol K-9. McKay is believed to have shot Deputy Cordero around 2 p.m. on the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue during a traffic stop. Cordero was hit an undisclosed number of times and McKay fled the scene in a pickup truck. Residents of the neighborhood called 911 and administered first aid until paramedics arrived to transport the deputy to the hospital where he was later declared dead.

