The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is no longer looking for a suspect in connection with an assault at a Little Caesar’s that was captured in a viral video.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, was wanted in connection with the May 17 incident at 3221 Wrightsboro Road, according to deputies.

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that she had been found in the 300 block of Calvary Drive and taken into custody by Richmond County Sheriff Office investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

She was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property in the second degree, according to authorities.

