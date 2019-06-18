NEW YORK POST:

Five Alaska teens have been charged with murdering one of their best friends — after being catfished by a stranger from Indiana who promised them $9 million to film the depraved crime, according to court records.

Darin Schilmiller, 21, posed as a millionaire named “Tyler” in online chats in which he offered 18-year-old Denali Brehmer the huge payday to “rape and murder someone in Alaska” and send him photos and video of it happening, according to the documents posted by the Anchorage Daily News.

Brehmer recruited four friends — including two juveniles too young to be identified — and set their target as Cynthia Hoffman, 19, whom Brehmer had called her “best friend,” the documents say.

Hoffman was lured to Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak on June 2 by Brehmer and Kayden McIntosh, 16, under the guise of a friendly hike.

There they duct-taped her hands, feet and mouth — and McIntosh shot her in the back of the head with a 9mm handgun, according to the court docs.