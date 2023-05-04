JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon will be deposed in late May over two days for civil lawsuits accusing the giant bank of benefiting from sex trafficking by the late money manager Jeffrey Epstein, a source told CNBC’s Eamon Javers on Wednesday.

Dimon’s questioning under oath will occur in New York, on May 26 and 27, a Friday and Saturday, the source said.

A person with knowledge of Dimon’s deposition said, “The scheduling is fluid and could change.”

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands and one of Epstein’s accusers are suing JPMorgan in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The bank has denied any wrongdoing.

Epstein was a customer of JPMorgan for years. The bank only cut ties with him in 2013, five years after he pleaded guilty in Florida state court to soliciting sex from an underage girl.

“Jamie Dimon knew in 2008 that his billionaire client was a sex trafficker,” an attorney for the Virgin Islands said at a court hearing in March.

The bank has said Dimon did not have knowledge about Epstein that was relevant to the lawsuits.

In addition to lawyers for the Virgin Islands and Epstein’s accuser, lawyers for Jes Staley, JPMorgan’s former investment banking chief, will get to question Dimon.

JPMorgan argues that Staley, not the bank, is legally responsible for any civil liability related to its dealings with Epstein.

READ MORE