The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Labor is set to hold a webinar titled “​​Equity in the Workplace – The Power of Trans Inclusion in the Workforce,” where attendees will hear from leftwing activists.

The Women’s Bureau of the Department of Labor, which is hosting the event, was created “to safeguard the interests of working women; to advocate for their equality and economic security for themselves and their families; and to promote quality work environments.”

The webinar will focus on topics such as creating “nurturing spaces for trans employees, pronoun usage, and implicit bias.” It will also discuss the “cycle of employment discrimination, unemployment, homelessness, violence, poverty and incarceration experienced by the transgender workforce.”

Attendees will hear from three different speakers, including Kiara St. James, who founded and is the executive director of the New York Transgender Advocacy Group (NYTAG). The organization hosted a series of events in early June, including one that took place on “international sex worker’s day” that discussed the decriminalization of prostitution in conjunction with a leftwing organization called Decriminalize Sex Work.

The advocacy group provides “culturally sensitive educational trainings to organizations, groups, and legislators” It also offers “organizational cultural sensitivity training” that serves individuals who consider themselves “transgender, gender non-conforming,” or “non-binary.”

READ MORE