The Department of Homeland Security announced the suspension of renewals and enrollments for Global Entry and other Trusted Travel Programs for New York residents. Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that the move was a response to the state’s “Green Light Law” supporting undocumented immigrants. “Today, we sent a letter to New York indicating, because they took these measures, that New York residents are no longer eligible to enroll in these Trusted Traveler Programs,” Wolf said.

