The Department of Homeland Security is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board in an attempt to combat “misinformation” online. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke about the “just established” governance board during a congressional hearing on Wednesday, arguing it would help reduce domestic threats to the United States. The team will focus on irregular migration and Russia, according to a report from Politico’s Daniel Lippman. Nina Jankowicz, a fellow for the Wilson Center, confirmed reports that she would direct the board, sharing her official government portrait on her social media profile. “Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months,” she wrote. She claimed the new board was created to “maintain the Department’s commitment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.” Conservatives immediately called out Jankowicz’s role in downplaying information from Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020, asserting it was likely “a Russian influence op.”

