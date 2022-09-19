The Department of Defense has opened an investigation into its “diversity chief” after it was revealed she posted racist remarks about white people on social media.

Kelisa Wing, the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, described herself as on Twitter as a “woke administrator” who said she was “exhausted at these white folx in [professional development] sessions.”

DOD spokesperson Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman released a statement on the matter, saying, “We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA. The office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness is reviewing this matter.”

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in… [DoDEA] are an important part of building and sustaining an organizational culture where all students, educators, and staff are valued and respected,” the spokesperson said.

“Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families, and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers.”

Wing’s Twitter and LinkedIn accounts have apparently been deleted or deactivated.

Wing wrote “woke” children’s books such as “What is Anti-Racism?”, “What is Black Lives Matter?” and co-wrote “What Does It Mean to Defund The Police?”

READ MORE