David DePape called the KTVU newsroom from San Francisco County Jail Friday, the same day a superior court judge ordered video of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi to be released. The call was unexpected. He told our reporter he had an important message.

KTVU’s Amber Lee had originally reached out to him last year after his arrest. At the start of the conversation, he said he wanted to make a statement and that the call was allowed to be recorded. The conversation lasted just under five and a half minutes. Our reporter was not allowed to challenge his statements or to ask follow-up questions. DePape said he didn’t want to jeopardize his case. He’s facing state charges of attempted murder and elder abuse, as well as charges in federal court for kidnapping.

He said he attacked Pelosi because people’s individual liberties are under attack.

In almost a call to arms, DePape says the, “people killing it have names and addresses, so I got their names and addresses so I could pay them a little visit…have a heart to heart chat about their bad behavior.”

In the chilling and bizarre phone call, he apologized for not going further.

