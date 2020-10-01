Conan Daily:
BACKGROUND STORY (BREITBART): Man Arrested in Ambush Shooting of Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies
13. Authorities have yet to release his mugshots.
- He was born on June 2, 1984.
- He is 5’6″ and weighs 220lbs.
- Aside from Compton, he lived in other areas of California including Long Beach.
- On September 1, 2020, he shot a 51-year-old man in the leg with a high-powered rifle and stole his black Mercedes-Benz in Compton.
- On the evening of September 12, 2020, he shot Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies Claudia Apolinar and Emmanuel Perez who were in their patrol vehicle parked outside the Metro Compton Blue Line station at 275 N. Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street in Compton. He fled in a black Mercedes Benz sedan, the same vehicle which he had carjacked on September 1, 2020.
- Deputies from the Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested him on September 15, 2020. Detectives located him at around 11:30 a.m. that day but he fled in a blue 2006 Toyota Solara. While being chased by the detectives, he threw a .40-caliber gun from the car, which he left in the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue in Lynwood, California. It was the same gun used in shooting Apolinar and Perez. He ran into an apartment and was found hiding in some bushes at around 9:30 p.m. The deputies used tear gas to flush him out and a K-9 to capture him, the Press Telegram has learned.
- On September 16, 2020, he was booked into the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, California.
- On September 17, 2020, he was charged with one felony count each of carjacking, second-degree robbery and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.
- He was charged with two counts each of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon and pleaded not guilty on September 30, 2020.
- His bail was increased from just over $1 million to $6.15 million. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in state prison.
- He is due back in court on November 17, 2020.
- Associated with multiple gangs, he has prior convictions for sales and possession of narcotics, firearm possession by a felon or addict, receiving stolen property, burglary and terrorist threats.
- Authorities have yet to release his mugshots.
(This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.)