The backlash Deontay Wilder has received for trying to justify the first loss of his boxing career has been worse than the actual loss. Two days after the fight against Tyson Fury, where Wilder was defeated via TKO after his corner controversially threw in the towel, the former WBC champ told Yahoo Sports that he was at a disadvantage from the very beginning. Pointing to the 40-pound costume he wore during his walkout, which was in tribute to Black History month, Wilder said his legs were fatigued. “He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is … that my uniform was way too heavy for me,” Wilder said. “I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.”

