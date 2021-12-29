NY Post

A fifth victim has died following a Denver-area shooting spree, authorities said Tuesday, as it was also revealed the shooting suspect was a former tattoo shop owner who reportedly harbored extremist views. Alleged shooter Lyndon McLeod, 47, who also died after an exchange of gunfire with police Monday night, is believed to have targeted people he knew — including two women and a man at a pair of tattoo shops, KDVR reported, citing police. McLeod held extremist views and had a history of psychiatric episodes, law enforcement sources told ABC News, without elaborating. Police had investigated the suspect for undisclosed incidents in 2020 and 2021 — though no charges were ever filed. However, the Sun reported that McLeod espoused alt-right conspiracy theories online, including sharing a COVID-19 conspiracy meme that appears to show Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussing an “injectable nanoworm.” Last year, McLeod went on a tirade about emasculated men. “Our entire society is made up of s— little f— who insult badasses & get away with it because law enforcement & social norms protect the WEAK from the STRONG. I’m over it. The weak better buckle up… s— is about to get real,” he said, according to the outlet.

