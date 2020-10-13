The New York Post:

The unlicensed security guard accused of fatally shooting a Navy veteran at a Denver “Patriot Rally” railed against President Trump and shared left-wing political content on social media.

Matthew Dolloff‘s ex-girlfriend, told the Daily Mail, she dated Dolloff from 2010 to 2013, and during that time period, the former couple were both heavily involved in Occupy Denver — the local branch of Occupy Wall Street.

Dolloff, 35, a registered Democrat, includes dozens of political posts on his Facebook profile dating back to 2011 in which he railed against Republicans including President Trump in June 2016, when he shared a screenshot of Trump in a CNN interview, captioning it “F–k this guy.”

A few weeks later, he shared the following encounter, “Ran into a Trump supporter with a Trump Button on their shirt. Told them i like their ‘im a racist’ button. They had nothing to say. ].”

In another photo, he is seen raising his fist above a crowd while holding a folded American flag and wearing a pin that reads “We are the 99%.”

In 2016, Dolloff shared several photos of a Sanders campaign rally, calling for his friends to vote for the progressive candidate.

The Denver police confirmed that the suspect had “no affiliation with Antifa,” though right-wing figures have been quick to allege political connections.

