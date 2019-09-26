NEW YORK POST:
A Denver mom was arrested for attacking a school employee who wasn’t letting her kids off their bus — hitting him with a flurry of punches during a wild, caught-on-camera brawl.
Viral footage viewed more than 1.25 million times on Facebook shows a group of increasingly agitated parents standing behind the yellow bus, as middle schoolers screamed and begged to be let off.
Mom-of-five Brandi Martin, 32, finally snapped, jumping up into the back of the bus and trying to force her way past a 70-something-year-old employee to get to her kids.
It sparked a wild tussle between the pair, with the male employee in a reflective vest aggressively trying to hold back the mom — who finally landed a series of punches to his head before jumping off the bus.
