Denver boy who ‘shot and killed young mom over fender bender when he was 14’ will be tried as an adult: Suspect, who’s now 17, blasted victim 20 times with AR-15

A Colorado 17-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a young mother when he was just 14 appeared in court on Friday for the first time since a judge ruled he would be tried as an adult.Remi Cordova would have faced a maximum of seven years in prison if convicted as a juvenile, but not he could be sent away for 40 years.On Friday, a judge set his bail at $5 million in cash, meaning he is likely to remain in jail until his trial.The teenager is accused of shooting dead Pamela Cabriales in February 2021.Cabriales, 32, was driving home from dinner with a friend when her car stopped at a red light in downtown Denver, and potentially touched the back of the vehicle Cordova was traveling.

READ MORE