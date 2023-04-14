This week, a high school in the Denver area was forced to close after the death of three teachers, USA Today reported.

After the deaths of 24-year-old Madelaine Michelle Schmidt and 63-year-old Judith Briere Geoffroy, authorities at Eaglecrest High School in Aurora canceled all after-school events and classes for Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we share with you that Judith Geoffroy, ILC para, and Maddie Schmidt, ILC teacher, both passed away in the last 24 hours,” the district released in a statement. “These tragic deaths appear to be of natural causes and are unrelated. We have shared these losses with our staff and will have the district mental health team available to assist them in coping with their grief.”

According to Arapahoe County Corner’s Office, Schmidt experienced symptoms of bacterial meningitis before her death.

