NEW YORK POST:

A Pennsylvania dentist and big-game hunter is accused of killing his wife of 34 years while on a hunting trip in Zambia in 2016 in a scheme to collect millions of dollars in life insurance money.

Big-game hunter Lawrence Rudolph, 67, allegedly shot and killed his wife Bianca Finizio Rudolph on a trip to Zambia in 2016, then claimed nearly $5 million in insurance benefits, according to a federal criminal complaint obtained by CBS 2.

Rudolph, who founded and operates the Three Rivers Dental in Pittsburgh, allegedly rushed to have his wife’s remains cremated in Africa just days after her death, officials said.

He has now been charged with foreign murder and mail fraud, officials said.

