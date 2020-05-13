NY POST

Dennis Rodman’s ‘The Last Dance’ revelation news to his son

Here’s how Kim Jong Un holds court. NBA legend Dennis Rodman dished on his longtime bromance with the North Korean despot — revealing how the pair partied with “hotties and vodka” when they first met. Rodman, now 58, went to Pyongyang in 2013 on a trip with the Harlem Globetrotters and “dignitaries,” he said on ex-boxer Mike Tyson’s HotBoxin’ podcast last week. “I’m thinking I’m going to do an autograph show or play basketball. I ain’t know anything about North Korea, stupid as f–k, right?,” he said. When Kim went to greet Rodman following a basketball game, the ex-hoopster said he didn’t know who the leader was.

