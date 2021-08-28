Pictured – Remember “flattening the curve” ? Denmark believes they have done so

Officials said they believe the virus no longer poses ‘a critical threat to society’

Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said: ‘The epidemic is under control’

But the government ‘will not hesitate to act quickly’ if the threat returns’

More than 70 per cent of Danes are fully vaccinated

From September 10, people will no longer need a corona pass to access events

Denmark’s health officials will lift all of the country’s Covid restrictions by September 10, as they believe the virus no longer poses ‘a critical threat to society’.

More than 70 per cent of Danes are fully vaccinated and the low levels of Covid in the country led the health minister on Friday to announce that the virus is now ‘under control’.

‘The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels. That is why, on September 10, we can lift the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19,’ Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said.

However, he stressed that ‘the epidemic is not over’ and said the government ‘will not hesitate to act quickly if the pandemic once again threatens the essential functioning of society.’

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said: ‘The epidemic is under control, we have record vaccination levels. That is why, on September 10, we can lift the special rules we had to introduce in the fight against Covid-19’

Denmark was one of the first countries to introduce a partial lockdown in March 2020, and in April 2021 introduced a ‘corona passport’ granting holders access to businesses like restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hair salons

It has relaxed and reinforced its measures throughout the pandemic, and in April introduced a ‘corona passport’ granting holders access to businesses like restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hair salons.

That requirement was already lifted in some places such as museums on August 1, and masks have not been mandatory on public transport in Denmark since August 14.

A number of further restrictions are set to end on September 1. From the start of the month, people will no longer be required to show a valid corona pass to sit in restaurants and bars, though a pass will still be required to enter nightclubs and other large events such as football matches until September 10.

The change in the classification of Covid-19 will not, however, affect rules on travel into Denmark, which are governed by a separate inter-party agreement which is due to expire in October, a spokesperson for the health ministry said.

Denmark has not seen more than five coronavirus-related deaths per day since February.

