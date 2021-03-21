FoxHole News:

The Danish government has revealed a new scheme to counteract the rise of “parallel societies” by putting a 30% cap on the non-western migrant makeup of every neighbourhood in the country.

Interior minister Kaare Dybvad Bek justified the plans, saying that an area densely populated with non-western migrants “increases the risk of an emergence of religious and cultural parallel societies”.

The ambitious plan hopes to see a western majority in every neighbourhood in the next ten years, aiding the process of racial and cultural integration.

Such a move is all the more fascinating because it’s coming from a centre-left Social Democrat government, which has emerged in recent years as one of the most hardline immigration-skeptical administrations in Europe.

Earlier this month, the government declared it safe for refugees to return to Syria, stripping 94 migrants of their temporary resident permits. Complications in interstate relations may make it difficult to ship them back home, but many now face the prospect of being hauled off to a Danish migrant camp to await deportation.

