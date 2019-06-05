DAILY MAIL:

Denmark goes to the polls in a general election today, with the centre-left Social Democrats predicted to win after adopting the right wing’s long-standing tough stance on immigration.

Opinion polls put the party, led by Mette Frederiksen, at 27.2 per cent, a comfortable lead of almost 10 percentage points ahead of Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen’s ruling Liberal Party, which has been in power for 14 of the last 18 years.

The polls also indicate that the far-right Danish People’s Party, which has informally supported Rasmussen’s minority government, could lose almost half its support, shrinking to 10.7 per cent.

For the last two decades the anti-immigrant party has supported successive right-wing governments in exchange for the implementation of their restrictive immigration policies.