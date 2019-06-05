BREITBART:

Danish Justice Minister Søren Pape Poulsen has admitted that his country has a “big problem” with migrant criminals and has defended new measures from the government designed to make deportations easier.

The minister’s statements come in reaction to a study by Danish media that discovered Somalis were by far the largest foreign nationality in Denmark to be convicted for violence with 916 convictions between 2014 and 2018, Danish tabloid B.T. reports.

“Your data clearly shows that there is a big problem with criminal foreigners that we should not have in our society,” Poulsen said and went on to defend the Danish government’s migration policies saying, “we have tightened the expulsion rules so that we can more easily expel foreigners.”

Poulsen also added that he had recently tabled another bill that will allow judges to order the deportation of migrants who refuse to turn up for their court dates.