Over half of all of the young migrant men from Somalia, Lebanon, and Morocco living in Denmark have been convicted of at least one crime before the age of 30.

The figures come from a report by think tank Unitos that delved into crime statistics kept by the Danish Ministry of Justice and looked at the crime rates for men born between 1985 and 1987.

The report found that young migrants from certain backgrounds were especially prone to criminal behaviour, with 222 of the 357 Somali young men, 62 per cent, having been convicted of a crime such as violence, vandalism, and theft before the age of 30, Jyllands Posten reports.

For Lebanese migrants, the rate was 60 per cent, and for Moroccans the rate was 52 per cent.

Migrants from Iraq, Iran, and the former Yugoslavia saw rates of 40 per cent.

In contrast, only 18 per cent of Danish-born citizens had been convicted by 30.

