Dems plan billionaires’ unrealized gains tax to help fund $2T spending bill

President Biden’s $2 trillion spending package continues to stall as senior Democrats are hoping to finalize a proposal on a new annual tax on billionaires’ unrealized capital gains, Democratic leadership has indicated. “We probably will have a wealth tax,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) confirmed Sunday on CNN. The proposal, which is being reviewed by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), would impose an annual tax on unrealized capital gains on liquid assets held by billionaires, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “I wouldn’t call that a wealth tax, but it would help get at capital gains, which are an extraordinarily large part of the incomes of the wealthiest individuals and right now escape taxation until they’re realized,” Yellen said on CNN. The proposal would likely only affect less than 1,000 of the nation’s wealthiest citizens, according to the Wall Street Journal. Pelosi said she believes the tax plan could be introduced as early as Monday. Democrats have also eyed a 15 percent corporate minimum tax, forcing companies to pay what Biden has called their “fair share,” and putting an end to corporations paying zero taxes. “I think we’re pretty much there,” Pelosi said of the package, adding that some “last decisions” still need to be finalized.

