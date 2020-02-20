NEWSMAX

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., opened Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday night in Las Vegas by, among other things, hurling barbs at the stage’s newcomer Mike Bloomberg. “In order to beat Donald Trump, we’re going to need the largest voter turnout in the history of the United States,” Sanders, fielding the first question, said. “Mr. Bloomberg had policies in New York City of stop and frisk, which went after African-American and Latino people in an outrageous way. That is not a way you’re going to grow voter turnout.” Warren followed up with an even more visceral attack. “I’d like to talk about who we’re running against: A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I’m not talking about Donald Trump,” she fired next. “I’m talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women. And of supporting racist policies like red lining and stop and frisk. “Look, I’ll support whoever the democratic nominee is, but understand this. Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another.”

READ MORE AT NEWSMAX