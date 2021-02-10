RELATED STORY AT The Hill: Senate votes trial constitutional; six Republicans vote ‘yes’

Democrats played a deceptively edited video of former President Donald Trump’s speech on January 6, 2020, at the beginning of the impeachment trial on Tuesday, leaving out his call for supporters to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

The video shows Trump saying, “We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down…to the Capitol.”

The video then cuts to supporters yelling, “Let’s take the Capitol!” and “We are going to the Capitol!” It then cuts to people trying to get past fence barriers, and then to an earlier part of Trump’s speech where he urges supporters to “fight like hell.”

The video then says: “President Trump ends his speech and urges his mob to move toward the Capitol.”

It then shows Trump saying:

So we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, I love Pennsylvania Avenue, and we are going to the Capitol, and we are going to try and give…our Republicans, the weak ones because the strong ones don’t need any of our help, we’re try–going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country. So let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.

It then goes to protesters violently clashing with police, protesters breaching the Capitol, and some chanting “Fight for Trump!”

The video was edited to make it l0ok as if Trump had urged supporters to go and violently breach the Capitol building.

However, nowhere in his remarks did Trump encourage violence, and he even called on supporters to “peacefully” make their voices heard.

