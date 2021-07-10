The New York Post:

Civil-rights leaders met with Team Biden at the White House on Thursday to protest what they claim is a widespread assault on voting rights “for blacks and people of color,” according to Al Sharpton. Another participant, Marc Morial, president of the National Urban League, said the group’s message was that “democracy is under vigorous, vicious and sinister attack.”

Disregard the phony handwringing and Morial’s flamboyant warning about an “effort to impose a system of an American apartheid.”

Their goal isn’t making voting easier. They want to outlaw safeguards that many state lawmakers believe are needed to keep voting honest.

At the top of their list of grievances was the Supreme Court’s June 1 ruling upholding Arizona’s anti-fraud voting laws. The left is using the ruling as a pretext to demand Congress pass the For the People Act, also dubbed HR1.

HR1 would override laws like Arizona’s, ban voter-identification requirements and lay the groundwork for a permanent Democratic majority.

In the Arizona case, the justices, by a 6-3 majority, found no evidence that state voting laws put minority voters at a disadvantage or made voting too hard. Truth is, explained Justice Samuel Alito, “Arizona law generally makes it very easy to vote.”

Alito explained that states have the authority to pass “non-discriminatory voting rules,” to deter fraud. That’s what Arizona did. Arizona requires that voters cast ballots in their assigned precinct, and it outlaws the sleazy practice of ballot-harvesting, where paid workers walk through neighborhoods, knock on doors and offer to help residents return the ballots they’ve received in the mail.

Ballot-harvesting invites cheating, since harvesters invariably are trying to get a particular candidate elected.

The New York Times claims “Republican-controlled legislatures across the country have raced one another to pass laws that make voting harder.” Untrue. They’re aiming to make cheating harder.

More at The New York Post