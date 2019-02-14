NEWS & OBSERVER:

A federal labor union says some of its members found what it called a “racist book open and on display” in a Republican Georgia congressman’s Washington office.

The American Federation of Government Employees said in a news release that its members were visiting the offices of U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson on Monday when a political coordinator for the union says he saw the book “Gen. Robert Edward Lee: Soldier, Citizen, and Christian Patriot” in the lobby of the office.

The union said the 1897 book that glorifies Confederate history was open to a page that read: “The blacks are immeasurably better off here than in Africa, morally, societally, and physically. The painful discipline they are undergoing is necessary for their instruction as a race.”