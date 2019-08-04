Town Hall:

One suspects that Democrats will start marching to the same beat sooner or later, as the task of defeating President Trump will overwhelm all other simmering internal tensions, but that moment evidently has not yet arrived. Setting aside the whole Squad debacle, the chairwoman of House Democrats’ campaign arm — which had a very good cycle in 2018 — is trying to beat back an insurrection within her ranks over the issue of diversity. Politico reports:

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is in full-blown turmoil. Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairwoman Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) was set to make an unplanned trip to Washington from her district Monday amid an outcry from top black and Latino lawmakers over a lack of diversity in the campaign arm’s senior management ranks. Bustos’ sudden return to D.C., just days after Congress left for a six-week-long August recess, comes as aides and lawmakers are calling for systematic changes to the DCCC, the party’s main election organ. POLITICO reported last week that black and Hispanic lawmakers are furious with Bustos’ stewardship of the campaign arm. They say the upper echelon of the DCCC is bereft of diversity, and it is not doing enough to reach Latino voters and hire consultants of color …

Much of the tension and emotion boils down to unvarnished identity politics