Jan. 6 Panel Postpones Hearing

Newsmax

The House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on U.S. Capitol has postponed Wednesday’s planned hearing, the panel said, noting it will still hold Thursday’s scheduled hearing. Wednesday’s session was slated to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials The committee’s statement on Tuesday did not give a reason for postponing. Committee member Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., told MSNBC that the delay was necessary to give the select committee’s video team more time to compile exhibits. “Putting together the video and the exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff … so we’re trying to give them a little room to do their technical work,” Lofgren said, Axios reported.

