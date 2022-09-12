Far-left Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) included the 9/11 hijackers among “those who lost their lives” on that fateful day 21 years ago.

Though 2,977 people were killed in the attacks on September 11, 2001, Jayapal added an extra 19 to her commemorative death toll in a tribute on her Instagram and Twitter, bringing the number up to 2,996. Jayapal deleted the tweet and edited her Instagram after the immediate backlash.

“Today, we remember the 2,996 people who were killed on 9/11 and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” she initially tweeted.

People on Twitter noted that Jayapal made the same “mistake” when commemorating the 9/11 death toll one year ago.

In her now-edited Instagram post, Jayapal simply remembered “every life lost” on 9/11 while lamenting the “climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”

“Today we remember every life lost on that tragic day 21 years ago and all those who lost their lives while serving our country in the forever wars that followed,” she wrote. “At the same time, we must acknowledge the climate of hate that our Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and other immigrant communities have had to endure.”

