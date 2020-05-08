DAILYMAIL.COM

Senate Minority Leader chuck Schumer said Thursday that Democrats are preparing to propose the next coronavirus package – and it will be massive

‘We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action,’ Schumer said. ‘And we hope to take that in the House and Senate in a very big and bold way’

Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president at the height of the Great Depression, and implemented several policies to combat the economic crisis

Schumer said the U.S. needs the same type of action in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic – but says Republicans are acting like Herbert Hoover

‘The people like McConnell and McCarthy and even Trump who say let’s wait and do nothing, well, they remind me of the old Herbert Hoovers,’ Schumer said

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that the next phase of legislation must include an expansion of the federal food stamps program SNAP

Chuck Schumer said Thursday that Democrats are looking to pass a relief package as massive and far-reaching as those implemented during the Great Depression under then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt. ‘We need Franklin Rooseveltian-type action,’ the Senate Minority Leader told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle during a three-hour coronavirus special Thursday. ‘And we hope to take that in the House and Senate in a very big and bold way.’ House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during her weekly press briefing Thursday morning that the next COVID-19 relief package will include an expansion of SNAP, the federal food stamp program. Schumer, during his interview, compared Republicans, including Donald Trump, to former President Herbert Hoover, who was at the helm at the start of the Great Depression.

READ MORE AT THE DAILYMAIL.COM