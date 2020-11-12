The National Review:

Control of the next Senate will come down to the results of two runoff elections in Georgia on January 5, each of which features an incumbent Republican defending a seat.

According to the latest available vote count for the November 3 election, Senator David Perdue failed to reach the necessary 50 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff. The New York Times results put Perdue at 49.7 percent, leading his Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, who came in at 48 percent — a difference of fewer than 100,000 votes.

Friedman said, “You can sit back, Chris, and say, it is good if you have divided government. There is skin in the game. Then maybe they will want to cooperate more. But what is McConnell telling us? He wants your scalp in the game. Okay? That’s what he wants. He’s already telling us he’s going to try to do to Biden what he did to Obama.

And what that means is, I hope everybody moves to Georgia, you know, in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators, running against incidentally two Georgia senators, both of whom were investigated for what? For getting a briefing on the Coronavirus and then selling stocks before the public was aware of that information, both of them were investigated for that.”

The second race, a special election to fill the seat of retiring GOP senator Johnny Isakson, will head to a runoff after none of the candidates reached 50 percent. The race had no primary, so there were several competitors in each party. Republican senator Kelly Loeffler, appointed by Georgia governor Brian Kemp to fill Isakson’s seat until the special election, will face Democrat Raphael Warnock on January 5. Last week, Warnock received almost 33 percent support, or about 1.6 million votes, and Loeffler received about 26 percent, close to 1.3 million votes.

As all eyes turn to Georgia to see whether Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the GOP will retain control of the Senate, prominent Democrats have begun urging left-wing voters to move to the state and vote for the Democratic candidates.

Last week, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang tweeted:

The best thing we could do for Joe is to get him a Democratic Senate. There should be coordination of resources. Everyone who campaigned for Joe should get ready to head to Georgia. I’ll go. It’s the only way to sideline Mitch and give Joe a unified government. — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 6, 2020

“There isn’t much time,” Yang added. “The earliest date for absentee ballots to be mailed for the runoff is Nov. 18. The registration deadline is Dec. 7. The In-person early voting begins Dec. 14.”

Yang was not alone in suggesting this strategy. “I hope everyone moves to Georgia in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators,” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman said in a CNN interview earlier this week.

Abortion-rights activist Tamara Stevens, with the progressive group Handmaids Coalition of Georgia, made a similar plea on Facebook: “Hey all you Northern Democrats! You are all invited to spend the Winter in Georgia!!! Come on down and we will cook for you too!!! Y’allywood…start ramping up productions and get all those West Coast Liberals here too!”

