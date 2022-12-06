Democrats are trying to attach marijuana reform, among other things unrelated to the nation’s defense, to the annual National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), delaying the bill’s vote.

The House Rules Committee was scheduled to take up the NDAA on Monday. However, chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) announced the “package is not ready yet,” and noted the “committee remains ready to take it up as soon as the text is finalized.”

The NDAA has been must-pass legislation for the past 62 years, as it authorizes Pentagon activities and spending.

While a huge point of contention in the NDAA among Republicans and Democrats is the military’s vaccine mandate, there is an emerging debate in the halls of Congress regarding marijuana reform’s inclusion into the defense spending bill.

