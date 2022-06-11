Democrats are expected to spend $8 million dollars in 2022 investigating the Capitol attack on January 6, as American struggle with inflation not seen in 40 years.

On Friday, the Consumer Price Index reached 8.6% — the highest since 1981 — as the prices of everyday necessities such as gas, food, and rent continue to climb. Gas is approaching a national average of $5 dollars a gallon, which would be a record.

The soaring level of inflation comes as Democrats are spending millions of American taxpayer funds relooking at Donald Trump’s alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack that occurred about a year and a half ago.

Breitbart News reported exclusively on Thursday that the House Democrats’ January 6 Select Committee is projected to spend $8 million in 2022.

An aide familiar with the figures told Breitbart News’ Sean Moran that the committee spent $2,073,179.55 between January and April of 2022, and is projected to spend $8 million during the 2022 legislative year (LY).

The breakdown for the roughly $2 million spent between January and April is as follows:

$1,996,433.14 on salaries (the committee employs 51 staffers at an average yearly salary of $124,416)

$144.93 on travel

$12,394.78 on communications

$52 on printing

$18,919.53 on “other services”

$18,578.51 on supplies

$26,656.66 on equipment

