THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Democrats struggled Sunday to defend the Green New Deal after Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s botched roll-out threatened to turn the sweeping climate plan into a national punchline.

Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat running for the 2020 presidential nomination, called it “the right beginning” and “right direction” while stressing that the nonbinding resolution was “more of a plan than it is a fully articulated set of policies.”

“Look, it’s a framework,” Mr. Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Obviously, the Green New Deal, as we have seen it so far, is more of a plan than it is a fully articulated set of policies.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, was less diplomatic, calling the Green New Deal’s proposals “nuts.”

“These people have gone insane in terms of trying to fix problems,” Mr. Graham said on Fox’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “The Green Deal is basically an economic nightmare for the country.”