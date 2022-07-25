Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee have slipped a Capitol Hill jobs plan for illegal aliens enrolled in former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program into a government funding package.

As part of their legislative funding package for the 2023 fiscal year, House Democrats are hoping to reward DACA illegal aliens by allowing them to take jobs in Washington, DC, on Capitol Hill.

The move would be expansive, as it would likely place DACA illegal aliens in the offices of Democrats in the House and Senate.

The language of the provision reads:

House Appropriations Committee

