NY POST

What Super Tuesday tells us is that a lot of Democrats would rather risk losing to President Trump with Joe Biden than allow a socialist like Bernie Sanders to hijack their party. That’s good for America, but it’s also a treacherous Hail Mary pass for the party. The 77-year-old former vice president showed why, moments after taking the stage in Los Angeles on Tuesday night: He mistook his wife for his sister. “They switched on me,” he tried to explain. He went on to give a good speech about healing the nation, and dutifully kept to the script on his teleprompter. But then a protester leaped on stage and Biden’s wife, Jill, 68, instinctively stepped between him and the lunging vegan, grabbed the woman by the wrists and shoved her away. It was a heroic performance, but it also showed Biden’s peculiar passivity: He just stood there, not reacting, as his wife went into physical battle for him.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST