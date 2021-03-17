The news on the coronavirus front continues to trend in a positive direction, as long as you don’t cherry-pick the facts to promote a pandemic-restriction agenda.

The number of new cases in the country has declined 19% over the past 14 days (49, 728). The number of deaths has plunged in those same two weeks by 31% (to 1846). To put the number in perspective, on average, 1498 people die every two weeks in traffic accidents…or did until all the pandemic shutdowns halted the country.

Additionally, there has been a substantial acceleration in vaccine distribution.

“In the past month alone, the rate of vaccinations has ramped up about 40 percent, to an average of 2.3 million shots a day as of Friday, up from an average of about 1.7 million shots a day on Feb. 12, according to a New York Times database.”

As the pandemic winds down, states are beginning to open up. Oklahoma has become the most recent state to remove restrictions and public gatherings and masks mandates.

“Gov. Kevin Stitt said he will issue an executive order Friday taking away any COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings and will remove the mask mandate for Oklahomans inside state buildings.”

As the coronavirus cudgel used to control the American people is no longer working, Biden bureaucrats are now beginning to renew “climate change” as the touchstone of policy decisions.

On “Meet the Press,” host Chuck Todd brought up climate change in a question for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Todd asserted the pandemic was the result of climate change, anticipating even more viral death and potential for the promulgation of more liberty-crushing rules and media-induced pandemic hysteria:

“You know, when you think about, sadly, having to prepare for this again, right, and I know there are a lot of folks who think that, you know, due to climate change and due to the globalization in general, it’s inevitable we’re going to deal with more and more viruses like this. The biggest lesson you’re going to take away to prepare for the next one?”

