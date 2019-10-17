BREITBART

The Democrat Party now represents the nation’s wealthiest citizens, while working-class Americans have flocked to the Republican Party over the last decade, analysis finds.In research produced by the Wall Street Journal, Democrats and Republicans have seemingly switched voter bases through the decades, shifting political positions on trade and immigration to benefit those voters. For instance, in 2008, Democrats pulled most of their votes from congressional districts with some of the least economic output and toward those with the highest economic output. Fast-forward to 2018, and Democrats now largely represent voters who live in districts with the largest economic output with only a sliver of low economic output districts.

