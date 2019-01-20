POLITICO:

Democrats reject Trump’s bid to negotiate on immigration for his wall

The president’s latest proposal marked an attempt to end the 29-day shutdown, but he was swiftly rebuffed by Democrats who called it more of the same.

President Donald Trump on Saturday proposed a broad immigration deal to end the government shutdown, though Democratic leaders quickly declared his overture dead on arrival.

In an address from the White House, the president proposed a bill providing temporary protection for some undocumented immigrants along with other measures in exchange for $5.7 billion in funding for his border wall. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the bill will come up for a vote in the coming week, testing Democratic unity on exchanging border security funding for protections for young immigrants and refugees.

“I am here today to break the logjam and provide Congress with a pathway forward to end the government shutdown,” Trump said in remarks from the White House’s Diplomatic Reception Room.

But the approach had already been rejected by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats who said it largely repackaged a proposal that had failed earlier. Pelosi called the idea a “non-starter,” and Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) also panned the proposal as a way to reopen the government, even though Trump’s plan cribbed from Durbin’s own legislation.

The move offered little hope for ending the government shutdown, which entered its fifth week Saturday. The Senate was in for fewer than two hours on Saturday, and then split until Tuesday, suggesting little urgency is afoot to reopen the government.

White House officials on Saturday did not dismiss the prospect of an emergency declaration if the legislation fails.