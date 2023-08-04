Democrats Pushing for Trump Trial to Be Televised

Democrats are pushing for former President Donald Trump’s trial to be televised, as detailed in a letter to Judge Roslynn R. Mauskopf, who serves as director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts as well as secretary to the Judicial Conference.

The letter, signed by well over two dozen House Democrats, requests that the Judicial Conference “explicitly” authorizes Trump’s criminal trials to be televised, asserting that it is crucial for the sake of transparency. Notably, Chief Justice Chief Justice John Roberts stands as the presiding officer of the Judicial Conference.

The letter reads:

We are writing to request the Judicial Conference explicitly authorize the broadcasting of court proceedings in the cases of United States of America v. Donald J. Trump. It is imperative the Conference ensures timely access to accurate and reliable information surrounding these cases and all of their proceedings, given the extraordinary national importance to our democratic institutions and the need for transparency.

The letter pushes the Judicial Conference to do so, given its past support for “increased transparency and public access to the courts’ activities.”

“Given the historic nature of the charges brought forth in these cases, it is hard to imagine a more powerful circumstance for televised proceedings,” the Democrats pleaded, cautioning that the general public may not accept the outcome, whatever it may be if the trials are kept under wraps.

“If the public is to fully accept the outcome, it will be vitally important for it to witness, as directly as possible, how the trials are conducted, the strength of the evidence adduced and the credibility of witnesses,” the Democrats continued.

READ MORE