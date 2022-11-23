House Democrats are working with a handful of Republican legislators to pass a visa bill that would supercharge the citizenship incentives for Indians and Chinese to take Fortune 500 white-collar careers from indebted American graduates.

The visa giveaway in the EAGLE Act of 2022 threatens the careers of many American graduates — including many graduates who once voted Republican but recently provided critical swing vote support for the Democrats in the 2022 election.

The act is also being debated even though the much-criticized backlog of migrant graduates has fallen sharply since 2020. The backlog fell because President Joe Biden’s deputies converted green cards for chain-migration families into green cards for Fortune 500 workers.

“FAIR firmly opposes the EAGLE Act (H.R. 3648),” says a statement from Joe Chatham, the senior government relations manager at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). The statement says:

This bill undermines the fairness in our immigration system by creating a preference for workers from India and China at the expense of all other workers across the globe. It also eliminates diversity in the workers who come to the U.S. permanently. And, in the end, it would do nothing to reduce the line for employment-based green cards but would instead create more competition for American workers while lining the pockets of Big Tech.

The bill — which may be combined with another bill — is being backed by 83 sponsors in the House, led by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), who represents many business interests in Silicon Valley.

