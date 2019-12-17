THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Democrats are laying the groundwork to undermine the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency if he wins in 2020, arguing foreign interference helped him get into the White House in the first place and then stay there.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff last week explained House Democrats’ expedited impeachment schedule against Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress, with House floor votes now set for Wednesday.

“The argument, ‘Why don’t you just wait?’, amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election?” Schiff told reporters.

“Why not let him have foreign help one more time?” added the California Democrat, who led the intelligence panel’s investigation into whether Trump improperly leveraged U.S. military aid to pressure Ukraine into digging up political dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden, a top-tier 2020 Democratic White House candidate.

Democrats have not been shy about using the word “cheat” in reference to Trump’s 2016 campaign, which former special counsel Robert Mueller’s federal Russia inquiry found was boosted in part by Russian meddling. Though Mueller’s 22-month investigation failed to uncover evidence Trump’s team welcomed the foreign assistance, some prominent Democrats make it seem otherwise. South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who is seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, often laments on the campaign trail that Trump should never have been allowed to come “within cheating distance of the Oval Office.”