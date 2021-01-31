Town Hall:

A Twitter troll, using the handle @CuomoWatch, published the Democrat congresswoman’s quote but substituted the Cuomo administration for the Trump cabinet.

Democrats are outraged after a Twitter troll exposed the rank hypocrisy of the Democratic Party for the umpteenth time. It didn’t take much to trigger Democrats. The troll simply used a quote by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) calling on her supporters to harass members of the former Trump administration but altered the quote to target Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) administration. Suddenly, Waters’ words are “way way way over the line,” “totally unacceptable,” and a clear “incitement” to violence.

Waters called on her supporters to harass members of the Trump administration when they see such individuals out in public.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” Waters said in 2018. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

“If you see anybody from the Cuomo Administration in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” the tweet read.

Various Democrats believe the words, now that they are directed at a Democrat, are totally unacceptable. And it only took a parody for Democrats to see the light.

Lis Smith, a former senior adviser to Pete Buttigieg, said the words are “way way way over the line,” given what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6. As a reminder, Maxine Waters made her comments after a Bernie Sanders supporter shot congressional Republicans at a baseball game.

Way way way over the line. Especially in light of what happened at the Capitol on Jan 6. https://t.co/bsYpq2tFYK — Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) January 29, 2021

